ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday morning, the Washington Commanders held their second day of training camp, however, it was the first day for fans to be in attendance, and they did not disappoint.

The burgundy and gold faithful were at Commanders Park bright and early for practice, and were making it known throughout practice that they were there. New owner Josh Harris was also in attendance for the second straight day, and was greeting fans. As for the team, they recognized the high energy the fans were bringing the moment they hit the field.

“When the fans are cheering you on, you feel that energy at practice,” said wide receiver Curtis Samuel. “Practice is tough as it is, but when you got the support out here like we do, it makes things that much easier.”

“They come to support us,” said second year defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis. “It was bringing a lot of energy to the defense, just seeing them cheer for us.”

“You could here the fans get excited about it,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “Guys come back to the huddle, they got grins on their faces. Their energy is part of what helps us.”

Chase Young practices without knee brace

It was the second straight day practicing without the knee brace for defensive end Chase Young. The former 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year has had a long road back from injury that has kept him sidelined for 21 games in the last to seasons, but Young is starting to look like his old self.

“Just feeling good,” said Young. “It was just that time to take [the brace] off and just to keep pushing forward. I feel myself. I feel well. I’m where my feet are at and I feel good.”

“It’s good to see Chase moving around the way he did,” said Rivera. “He’s light years ahead of where he was last training camp. Last year he was a little hesitant, a little tentative but last year it took him a while before he got out there completely. So, you see him moving around with a lot more confidence.”

Emmanuel Forbes continues to improve

It’s only been two practices into the first training camp for first round pick Emmanuel Forbes, but everyone in attendance is already seeing the improvement from the young cornerback.

As he most likely will do throughout camp and the regular season, Forbes was given plenty of reps against wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

“He’s one of the top receivers in the NFL,” said Forbes. “He just going out there making me better each day, each and every day, and making him better each and every day we compete. he just knows and understands routes and like stems and things like that. He knows how to use his eyes well. He has a big catch radius and he’s really good at what he do.”

Training camp for the Washington Commanders continues Friday at 9 a.m. in Ashburn at Commanders Park.