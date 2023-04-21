LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was one of five players suspended by the NFL Friday for gambling on sports.

Toney, who is entering his third season, has been suspended indefinitely by the league and will miss at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games. It is not clear if Toney bet on Commanders games — but regardless, gambling on NFL games is very much frowned upon by the league.

Toney was one of five players suspended. Two Detroit Lions players were suspended for six games because they bet on college games — which is allowed — but they did it while inside an NFL facility — which goes against the NFL’s gambling policy.

The Commanders released a statement that said, in part, “We have been made aware of the suspension of Shaka Toney. We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL league office.”

It shouldn’t impact the team much — Toney was a 7th-round pick in 2021, playing in 25 career games where he accumulated 16 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He can also apply for reinstatement after the end of the 2023 season.

The news has some commanders fans siding with the NFL and others siding with the players.

This comes as every major sports team in our area has a betting facility in or next to the complex.

One sports betting expert told DC News Now he wasn’t surprised at the suspensions because he said the one big thing teams and the league are afraid of is the potential for corruption when it comes to sports betting. Though the NFL said no insider information was used in these cases.

“There are rules on ethics and in these cases the players clearly violated them,” said Kenneth Wood.

Wood feels the punishments are fair.

“You can’t do that, you see what I’m saying,” Wood said. “It specifically says that in your contract, in your collective bargaining agreement that you have with the NFL Player’s Association.”

But not every fan feels the same way. Isiah Nesmith thinks players should have the right to bet on other games.

“I don’t believe in someone gambling when they’re playing in the game but if a game that you’re not playing in I don’t see a reason why because they passed the law for gambling everywhere anyhow,” Nesmith said.

The concern with players is about corruption.

“If betters think that some people have insider information that they don’t then all of a sudden you have problems with sponsorships you have problems with with betting numbers,” said Dr. Victor Matheson, professor of economics at the College of the Holy Cross.

But is it hypocritical for players to be banned from betting while the teams and league rake in the cash by partnering with these betting companies?

Matheson says the league and teams want the sponsorships and increased fan engagement.

“But they understand that their employees aren’t allowed to use that. And that’s not necessarily hypocritical, saying, ‘Hey, this is something we want for fans, but that we don’t want for our own our own employees,'” Matheson said.

At this point, some fans will just have to agree to disagree.

“Before I leave my house to come down here to make a bet I already know who’s playing and who ain’t playing anyhow,” Nesmith said.

“You get what you deserve. You violated something, you broke the law. You pay the price,” Wood said.

The NFL said that a “league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”