LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of the Washington Commanders have been upset regarding all the off-the-field issues involving the team.

Now, they also feel quite angry as the team has been named in a civil suit by the Attorney General for the District of Columbia Karl Racine.

“Might have to go to jail,” said a blunt Laverne Ingram when she heard the suit involves allegations of sexual harassment.

“You really don’t know what’s what,” Ingram said. “Every time you turn around there’s something coming out.”

Racine claimed in a Thursday news conference Snyder knew about sexual harassment allegations inside the team, and even encouraged, and took part in them.

“I have no words for it, I really don’t. I don’t understand why,” said Mona Wilson.

But she found the details about inappropriate, secretly recorded videos of cheerleaders especially disturbing.

“That should not be allowed,” Wilson said. “Something should be done.”

Other fans share similar views.

“This doesn’t make any sense,” said Lester Graves. “It should be corrected as soon as possible.”

This is just the latest scandal involving Snyder, who announced last week, he’s considering selling the team. Fans said they’ve had enough of Snyder, and it’s time for him to go after 23 years as owner.

“I think he should just sell it, move on, and be done with it,” Ingram said. “Get his money, or whatever he’s going to get, and let it be.”

The National Football League is also named in the suit along with Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL released a statement late Thursday afternoon that it denies the allegations, and will vigorously defend itself against those claims.