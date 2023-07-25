ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) – When Washington Commanders’ fans wake up Wednesday morning, it will not just be the beginning of a new season. It will also be a new era for the team as Washington starts this season’s training camp at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia.

The impact of the Josh Harris ownership group couldn’t be clearer when you walk up to the practice field for camp. There are new bleachers that can seat up to 2,000 fans. A spokesperson for the team said that they’re expecting up to 10,000 fans on Saturday.

For the team, the start of this year’s camp is a chance to finally focus on just football. Which is something head coach Ron Rivera is pretty excited for.

“That’s what’s exciting about it for me personally,” says Rivera. “The last few years I’ve honestly felt more like a manager having the fanbase around, hopefully in mass out here brings a little bit of energy, it does bring a little bit of a spark. I think that will be something that will help us.”

Rivera also says that Harris will be in attendance on Wednesday.

Training camp will take place beginning July 27th through August 19th. The gates will open for fans starting at 7 AM, with the action on the field beginning at 9 AM.