ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders nearly defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday but couldn’t hold on, losing 34-31 in overtime. Not many thought this game would be competitive, but Washington always stayed in the game, some calling the loss a moral victory. According to head coach Ron Rivera, he and his players don’t care about moral victories; they want to win.

“I think it’s been kind of tough because people come up and say, ‘Man, I’m real proud of the way you played.’ Well … we didn’t win and I think that’s the bottom line. I think that’s how the guys really felt because they played hard, they played their hearts out, they wanted to win. I think in every case, I believe they expected to win. They really did, and not getting the W is a hard pill to swallow” Rivera said during Monday’s press conference.

The Commanders have a short week to prepare for its next opponent as it hosts the Chicago Bears Thursday. Despite being 0-4, Rivera said Washington can’t fall asleep on a team like the Bears.

“This is a team that’s going to come in … hungry to win. They’re 0-4, they know it, but they have a very talented young quarterback [Justin Fields] who’s dynamic and explosive. Last year he gave us hell, we can’t allow that to happen. We’ve got to be disciplined. We’ve got to play our game” Rivera said.

Washington kicks off against Chicago at 8:15 p.m., looking to record three wins in its first five games for the first time since 2018.