WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The NFL released its findings on allegations into outgoing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

Snyder owes the NFL $60 million, which is the biggest fine against a team owner in NFL history.

It comes after a months-long investigation by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White and her colleagues from Debevoise & Plimpton.

Their report sustains claims of sexual harassment and financial improprieties.

Former employees are breathing a sigh of relief.

“This is a time to celebrate. I’m just so happy,” said Melanie Coburn.

Coburn, a former cheerleader and marketing director for the team, and Megan Imbert, a former video producer for the team, have been at the forefront of the fight for transparency.

“I’m actually a little shocked. I think it’s a surreal moment for all of us,” Imbert said. “You know, we’ve been at this for going on three years.”

Imbert said it was surreal to see the Commanders sale approved and the report investigating Synder released.

In it, investigators hired by the NFL found former cheerleader and marketing employee Tiffani Johnston was sexually harassed by Snyder.

“This franchise was subjected to toxicity and harassment and just awful things in his tenure, and we are all vindicated with those truths,” Coburn said.

An allegation from former vice president of ticket sales Jason Friedman was also sustained that team executives deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs.

However, the investigation neither found, nor ruled out, that Snyder directed or personally participated in withholding money.

“The whole reason I went on record was related to explicit videos produced of the cheerleaders at what I believe was the direction of Dan Snyder. That wasn’t even touched in this report, right,” Imbert said. “So for us, there is some frustration transparently amongst some of the folks that there might have been other situations. But for the scope that Roger gave Mary Jo White, I think we all look at this as a victory for Jason and Tiffani.”

While Imbert still has unanswered questions, including how the NFL handled the entire ordeal, she says this is a victory for D.C. and the NFL.

“I hope the people that watch this are inspired and I think this can have impact on other workplaces throughout our country, too,” Imbert said.

According to the report, Snyder refused to be interviewed for nearly a year and when he did agree, he declared it would be limited to one hour. The report said he reiterated his denials of sexual harassment allegations and purported to have little knowledge or recollection of any substantive information about the financial issues.