ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders announced on Friday wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) will be out against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This will be the fifth game Dotson’s missed in nine weeks and the second consecutive game Holcomb’s missed.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday they hope to get Dotson back next week against the Philadelphia Eagles and Holcomb “has progressed very nicely” with his foot injury.

Rivera also announced defensive end Chase Young wasn’t activated for the Vikings game. Rivera said he “had a very good week” but after talks with defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina and assistant coach Ryan Kerrigan, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year still needs to work on his football conditioning before being put into game action. As for McKissic, Rivera said he will be seeing a specialist for his neck injury and the team is taking this matter with precaution.

The only Commander questionable for Sunday’s game is defensive end Shaka Toney. Washington kicks off against Minnesota at 1 p.m.