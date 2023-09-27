WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA), a non-profit group in North Dakota, sued the Washington Commanders over the team’s name change, accusing the defendants of defamation and conspiracy.

The D.C. NFL team dropped the name “Redskins” and its previous logo in 2020 under previous owner Dan Snyder. The Associated Press reported that these changes were a result of “pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.” Team leadership announced the new name, the Washington Commanders, in February of 2022.

“NAGA’s members were huge Redskin fans precisely because they were the Redskins. It was the only team in the National Football League (NFL) to honor an actual Native American,” the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit — filed on Sept. 25 against the Washington Commanders, owner Josh Harris, Commanders employee Matthew Laux and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) — accused the team and key leaders of defamation and conspiracy.

NAGA claimed that Laux had referred to it as a “fake group,” accusing him of defamation. The lawsuit also accused the team of a conspiracy with NCAI in its response to an online petition started in June 2023 that had gathered over 133,000 signatures.

The name “Redskins” carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture. It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration. Changing the name abruptly disregards the positive legacy that the Redskins name has built over the years and disorients the passionate fans who have invested their emotions, time, and unwavering support in the team. Change.org petition

The lawsuit claimed that Harris and the Commanders worked with NCAI to “attack NAGA’s integrity.” After the petition gathered over 132,000 signatures, the Commanders had to respond. The lawsuit says that executives worked with NCAI to publish a press release in response.

The NCAI press release, published on Aug. 30, praised the decision to keep the “Commanders” name after the team’s leadership switched over to Harris.