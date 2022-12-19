ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — After a tough loss to the New York Giants, the Washington Commanders sit at 7-6-1, with a dwindling 36% chance of making the postseason. The Commanders still hold their own playoff destiny by winning out the rest of the season, but they’ve made it a whole lot harder on themselves moving forward.

So, you might be wondering, after a poor performance by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, coughing up two fumbles and not scoring in the redzone, is it time to move on from Heinicke? Head coach Ron Rivera says not yet, but change will be made if needed.

“[We’ll] stick with Taylor and what we’re trying to establish…It [a QB change] is something to be quite frank, I do have to think about at some point. But if we get back on track and play the way we’ve played and do the things we’ve done, then we’ll stick where we are” Rivera said during Monday’s press conference.

The Commanders can’t worry about other teams winning or losing, they just need to take care of their business and win, as simple as that, if they want to make the playoffs.