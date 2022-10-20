ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders look to build off Thursday night’s win over the Bears Sunday as they host a struggling Green Bay Packers team.

However, the Commanders will be without Carson Wentz, and will have Taylor Heinicke start.

Heinicke started 15 games last year for Washington, after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down week 1. In those 15 games, he posted a 7-8 record. Heinicke will look to bring the energy and swagger to the field on Sunday, but most importantly, he will bring familiarity to the lineup, as most of the team feels confident with #4 at QB.

“Having a guy you worked with, that makes things a smooth transition, said wide receiver Terry McLaurin. “I think, his ability to extend plays is really big for us. The heart in which he plays with, I feel like a lot of our guys galvanize behind that.”

“15 games of playing and a lot of football, that’s going to give you the confidence,” said Heinicke. “I have been looking a lot of film from last year when I played. I just feel like I am head and shoulders above where I was at that point.”

It still remains up in the air on whether or not rookie Jahan Dotson will be ready for Sunday. Dotson has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. However, Dotson is hopeful that he can return to the field against Green Bay.

“The hamstring is feeling good,” said Dotson. “Like I said, take it day by day and hopefully I’m out there Sunday able to get back out there with the guys.”

The Commanders take on the Green Packers at FedEx Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday.