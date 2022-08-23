WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Monday the Commanders announced tight end Logan Thomas was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Thomas was sidelined since last season after tearing both his ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Monday Thomas returned to the practice field and participated in individual and group drills, but not in the full team workout. Thomas explained to the media, he not sure if he’ll be ready to play by week one. “I’d love to be out there week one, but I know myself”, said Thomas.

“If I’m not ready to go or I don’t feel like a full version of myself, then we can buy another week or another two weeks. Games are ultra-meaningful, whether they’re early in the season or late in the season. So, I’d love to be out there.”

In the meantime, Thomas will rely on the trainers and doctors, along with how his body feels, to determine when he’ll be able to perform at 100 percent during practice.