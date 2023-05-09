WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Sam Howell made headlines Monday morning after ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller went on 106.7 The Fan and said that he did not believe that Sam Howell was the quarterback that would lead the Washington Commanders back to the playoffs.

“I’m rooting for Sam Howell to prove me wrong,” Miller said to 106.7 The Fan. “I thought he was better than a fifth-round pick, but I saw him topping out as a really good back-up or someone who would be a short-term starter in the NFL as opposed to a fifth-round steal who is gonna turn a franchise around.”

The Commanders have confidence in Howell heading into the 2023 season, however, he still has to earn his spot as QB1. As we are about to see first-hand whether or not Howell can lead this Commanders team under new offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Brandy and Jake discuss which former/current NFL quarterback they think Howell compares to.