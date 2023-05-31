ASHBURN, Va. (DC Nws Now) — On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders held their second OTA’s practice open to the media.

A lot of eyes still watching second year quarterback Sam Howell, as he looks to make a jump from year one to year two.

Last week, Howell had his ups and downs, throwing two interceptions during the open media practice, which caught a lot of eyes. Howell spoke after practice, talking about his opportunity he has to be QB 1.

“It’s a great opportunity for me,” said Howell. “I’m just blessed to be in the position I am. I think a lot of people probably wouldn’t have expected this outcome. I’m just here to do everything I can to take this opportunity and just try and take advantage of it. I’m ready to give this team and this organization everything I have.”

The success of Sam Howell might lean on the offensive line, as the team made an effort to boost the position in the offseason. So far, head coach Ron Rivera enjoys what he is seeing.

“We got a group of young guys that as they develop and come through, I think they’re gonna be very good,” said Rivera. “I think we’ve got some guys that are gonna come into their own.”

“The rookie class, specifically, are just some absolute athletes,” said offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. “The three guys that we picked up, the rookies, a lot of promise with those guys.”

Other notes:

Defensive backs: Ron Rivera smiled during his press conference when asked about the secondary, and with the additions of Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin, the secondary could end up being the strength of Washington’s defense.