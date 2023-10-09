ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders announced Monday it’s placing two starters on injured reserve, safety Darrick Forrest and defensive back/special teamer Jeremy Reaves. Forrest is dealing with a shoulder injury and Reaves has a knee injury. It begs the question, who will replace Forrest?

“That’s a role that [S] Percy [Butler] and [DB Jartavius] ‘Quan’ [Martin] will be looking at” Rivera said during Monday’s press conference.

The duo doesn’t come with a lot of experience in the NFL. Butler just began his second year in the league and Martin, a second-round rookie, still hasn’t play a snap on defense this season. As for Reaves, Rivera said it’s a huge blow to lose him on special teams.

“We have some guys on practice squad that we’re going to look at and we will be elevating. A couple of those guys … are special teams guys as well. They’re defensive backs that give us options. We’re … going to … see where we are with that conversation that [Special Teams Coordinator] Nate [Kaczor] and I are having” Rivera said.

Injuries or not, the Commanders have to move on and focus on its next game against the Atlanta Falcons. Washington are losers of three straight and Rivera said it’s time to fix the mistakes and improve.

“We need to see more from everybody. You know, we really feel like we can play better. We can coach better … We’re all culpable [guilty] for the things that have happened in the last five weeks. You know, we’ve had some opportunities and we’ve missed them. Well, we can’t miss them … This game, we got Atlanta coming up … it’d be an opportunity for us to get that bad feeling and bad taste out of our mouth” Rivera said.

The Commanders begin its two-game road trip against the Falcons Sunday at 1 p.m.