ASHBURN (DC News Now) — Another quarterback in the nation’s capital has gone down. On Monday, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo announced that Carson Wentz is set to miss four to six weeks with a fractured ring finger. Wentz suffered the injury last week against the Chicago Bears, after he was hit in the hand by Bears defensive lineman Velus Jones Jr.

Rapoport and Garafolo report Wentz is currently in Los Angeles visiting a hand specialist to determine the extent of his injury and have confirmed he will have surgery Monday. Injured reserve is still a possibility for Wentz.

Washington is now expected to give the quarterback job to Taylor Heinicke. Interesting enough, the Commanders haven’t had a quarterback play a full season since Kirk Cousins in 2017. Maybe Heinicke can bring a boost to Washington’s offense, with a more complete offense than last season. Now it’s a game of wait and see.