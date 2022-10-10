ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – The commanders have been dealing with a lot of injury problems this season.

On Sunday, rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson was out with a hamstring injury. He did not practice Monday and told the media he feels better, but wants to be careful and only come back on the field when he is 100%.

Dotson injured his hamstring during week four when the commanders played the Dallas Cowboys.

Not having Dotson on the field was a huge blow to the commander’s offense, as he was becoming Carson Wentz’s favorite target and had emerged as a playmaker for the commanders.

Dotson said the Commanders’ loss on Sunday, was tough to watch from the sidelines.

“Being on the sidelines it was very tough. I wish I could have been out there just to contribute. It was a very close game maybe I could have done some that swung it.”

The Commanders are 1-4 and pick up their fourth straight loss on Sunday against the Tennesee Titans. Dotson says that losing is tough, but they’ve got a quick turnaround to get over the losses and hopefully pull out a win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

“Definitely pretty tough coming in here after losses, but you know, we’ve got to battle back. At the end of the day, all we got is these guys in this locker room. We just got to trust in each other and make sure that on Thursday, we’re ready.”

No announcement yet, on if Dotson will play Thursday in Chicago.