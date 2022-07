WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Friday as a special day for the Washington Commanders as long time pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan announced he is retiring as a member of the burgundy and gold.

One-day contract 🖊



Always a part of our family ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/aBZaETbFMF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Kerrigan had a magnificent career with the Commanders which spanned the course of ten years.

He will retire as the franchises all-time sack leaders with 95 and a half sacks.