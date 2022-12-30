Ashburn, Va. (DC News Now) — The National Football League Players Association announced Friday Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr. was named the NFLPA’s Week 17 Community MVP. Throughout the month of December, Leno Jr. has been spreading holiday cheer as “Leno Clause” by donating funds to families dealing with cancer, distributing grocery store gift cards, donating money to libraries, and supporting anti-gun violence causes. This is Leno Jr.’s third time receiving the award.

For the 3rd year in a row, @charleslenojr72 has been named #CommunityMVP for his "Leno Claus." All month long, the @Commanders OT gave back, donating over $90K in holiday gifts for shelters, students, families, libraries and more.

🔗: https://t.co/TmofnXZrat pic.twitter.com/TlLk2hGun3 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 30, 2022

The veteran tackle took to Twitter to thank everyone who brought “Leno Cause” to life.

“Thanks to all those who made #LenoClaus possible this season. This is an awesome award, and I am honored to of been recognized 3 years in a row” Leno Jr. said.

Fans can vote for Charles Leno Jr. as Walter Payton Man of the Year on Twitter by tweeting #WPMOYChallenge, followed with his last name and/or Twitter handle. The Commanders kick off with the Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.