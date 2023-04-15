ASHBURN, Va (DC News Now) — On Friday afternoon, Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Virginia sold customized IPA beer cans to fuel the excitement for Commanders fans in the wake of the news that current owner Dan Snyder is nearing his exit with the team.

The customized cans say “Bye Dan”, with a retro Hog and the phrase “Tastes like 23 years of bitterness.” The IPA was such a hit that Old Ox Brewery sold out of the cans in just over an hour.

“There is nothing in this world that is more worthy of a celebratory beverage than the sale of the Commanders,” said Chris Burns, President of Old Ox Brewery.

The brewery had the idea in mind for several weeks, and planned to release it to the public once the news broke.

“We new we wanted to have the hog on the can to commemorate the brighter days of the Commanders past, and we wanted it to be waving goodbye to Dan,” said Burns. “It’s been kind of a bitter time. So, we wanted to Brew an IPA, which is traditionally a bitter beer, to kind of say this is the end of 23 years of bitterness.”

After selling out of the cans, the brewery was lucky enough to have plenty of it on draft for the fans to enjoy for the remainder of the day.

“People feel as strongly as we do that this is such a great reason to celebrate,” said Burns. “People wanted to be included in that. If we had planned this, we wouldn’t have run out of beer in an hour and 15 minutes. If folks want it, we are going to have it. We will not run out again.”

Starting Monday, Old Ox Brewery will give fans a chance to pre-order the “Bye Dan” IPAs on their website.