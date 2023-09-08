WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thursday afternoon Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson visited the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington in Northeast DC. Magic spoke to the kids about what it takes to be successful in life.

He also relayed to them his understanding of how much representation means to both the kids and to him. “It’s important because now all African Americans and minorities in this country feel like they’re owners of this team too,” Johnson said.

Magic was feeling generous during his visit to the Boys and Girls Club. After speaking with the kids, he gave out autographed number 32 Washington Commanders jerseys, suite tickets to this weekend’s game versus the Cardinals along with field passes. He gave kid $1,000 in cash, while giving another $5,000 in cash to put in a bank account and start saving for the future. “So now that young kid will have a bank account, and he’ll start understanding finance. He’ll understand, I can’t touch that. I have to save. I have to do things. That’s what happened to me. Somebody taught me that early on”, said Johnson.

The final gift was to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, donating $50,000.

At the end of the day, Magic wanted to make sure the kids to know he came from a similar neighborhood as them, he was once in their shoes, and he was able to be successful. And they can do the same thing.

“I know what I stand for, what I am. There’s a lot of minorities standing on my shoulders, I get that, but I got broad shoulders, I am 6’9, I can handle that. “