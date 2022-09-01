WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — During the Commanders press availability Wednesday afternoon, General Manager Martin Mayhew spoke to media. While talking about quarterback Carson Wentz, Mayhew stated Wentz added stability to the team.

“You look at the last two seasons. I mean, playing eight quarterbacks over two seasons, he has stabilized that position for us”, said Mayhew. “And we’re excited about what he brings to the table in terms of his physical talent and also what he brings to the table as a person, as a leader.”

Wentz has had his ups and downs throughout his career, but he’s hoping to make a more positive impact with the Commanders. Head Coach Ron Rivera hopes the move to add Wentz to the roster helps all the other pieces fall in place.

“We like a lot of the things that we’ve done”, said Rivera. “We like the guys that we have in a lot of the positions now, it’s just making sure we have what we need to continue to improve and get better as a football team.”

The Commanders will kick off their regular season schedule on Sunday September 11th when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1pm.