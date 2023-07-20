WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After 24 years under Dan Snyder’s ownership, a moment in time filled with disappointment, the Washington Commanders are hoping for a clean slate.

In a matter of hours, the Dan Snyder era could be ove,r as NFL owners will meet in Minneapolis, Minn. at 2 p.m. EST to vote on Josh Harris’ purchase of the team.

Back in May, Dan Snyder and Josh Harris officially agreed on the sale of the team for a record-setting $6.05 billion. Earlier this week, the NFL finance committee unofficially gave its approval for the owners to ratify the sale.

The same eight-owner finance committee is scheduled to meet at 12 p.m. EST Thursday for a formal vote to recommend approval of the sale to Harris and his ownership group.

Once that happens, the 32 NFL owners will have their 2 p.m. meeting in which they will vote on the sale. It will take 75%, or 24 of the 32 owners, to vote yes in order for the sale of the Commanders to be approved.