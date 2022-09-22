ASHBURN, Va (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders lost a key component to their offensive line on Sunday, when center Chase Roullier left the game due to a potential season-ending knee injury.

Due to the loss of Roullier, the Commanders picked up center Nick Martin to add some depth to the offensive line. Martin has played five seasons in the NFL, with 62 starts.

“I think I’m doing pretty well mentally,” said Martin. “That’s the biggest thing for sure. Just grinding and studying, meeting to walk through to practice. So, I got to stay on that and just get the mental aspect as fast as I can.”

Martin has only practiced twice for the Commanders, and is still learning the new system. So as of now, Wes Schweitzer will be the starter at center, as long as Trea Turner is healthy to start at guard. Martin, who has started all of his games at center, will serve as the backup for the time being.

“He’s got to get up to speed and learn the offense,” said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. “I’m excited to get him. He’s someone that’s kind of been on our radar for a little bit. Just to get him in the building, and we will see where he is exactly going to fit as far as a contributor. I think, at least he will be ready, if it’s not this game, as a back up.”

The Commanders continue to prepare for their division matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.