ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – The weather might be heating up in Ashburn, but the hype for the Washington Commanders’ training camp on day three has not died down. Even bringing out pro athletes, like 13x NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, who was seen up in the bleachers watching practice Friday.

Putting on a show Monday, was wide receiver Dyami Brown, who has had a spectacular camp so far and the fans have taken notice. Brown, was walking off the field when a fan saw him and screamed his name until Brown decided to walk over and take a photo with them.

“It’s amazing you know for people to go so hard for you to support you, you know you can’t do nothing but respect it,” says Brown.

Entering his third year in the NFL, Brown is looking for more playing time and is hoping to find a place as the team enters a new regime.

“The main thing that I want to do you know, is just stay consistent with it you know, and just know keep everything going forward you know, even if if it was a bad day you know, just learn from it and just keep on.”

Watching the offense drill from last year to now is night and day, especially with a very active hands-on offensive coordinator like Eric Bieniemy.

“He’s always walking around and talking to us,” says wide receiver Jahan Dotson, “it’s pretty cool to have such a hands-on coach who goes with the guys, so it’s pretty cool.”

Bieniemy was seen running alongside wide receivers as they ran routes, and even hyping up running back Brian Robinson during stretches.

“The biggest thing with coach EB (Eric Bieniemy), he wants to bring out the best and you, every chance he gets,” says Robinson. “Some things he was like drilling in my head and he was just giving me a few pointers on just how to be a real pro. How to really take my game to the next level personally and put consistent behavior on the field.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s camp, a spokesperson for the Commanders said they’re expecting around 10,000 fans in attendance.