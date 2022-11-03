LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The potential sale of the Washington Commanders by owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder could have implications when it comes to where a new stadium is built.

The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the team to leave Maryland. Leaders in Prince George’s County, however, want the Commanders to stay right where they are.

FedEx Field, originally Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, was built in 1997 as a replacement venue for the team which played at RFK Stadium in Northeast D.C. from 1961 to 1996.

“We’ve been home to this team now. Their fans have come here. This is just a beautiful location and we think it continues to be so. And we believe we’re a better location,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Since the current lease is up in 2027, there’s been a lot of speculation about where a new stadium would go. That only increased after a report by Forbes that said the Snyders was looking to sell the team.

DC News Now asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the possibility of the team coming back to the District.

“I think that we’re slowly getting some confirmation from the team,” Bowser said. “We still don’t know exactly what their news means and that they’ve hired a broker or some kind of representative to work on transactions.”

Making the case for the team to keep its home in Landover, Alsobrooks said, “The state has been a wonderful partner, recently allowed us up to $400 million of bonding authority to develop around that stadium and looking for more investment around that area.” She added, “This is the perfect time for us to continue to develop the amphitheater, a youth sports facility that we’re building there, a market hall. These are things that are already coming to that area right next to the stadium.”

When it comes to Virginia, the Commanders bought 200 acres of land in Woodbridge, Prince William County for about $100 million in May. The site is a little more than 20 miles outside of D.C.

“If the Commanders are going to relocate, they should relocate to Virginia,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“With miles of waterfront and an excellent quality of life, Prince William County remains an ideal location for the Washington Commanders,” said Ann Wheeler, Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “There’s an opportunity to create a sports and entertainment destination that serves as a year-round community and tourist attraction. As I’ve said all along, there is work to be done at the state and local levels. My priority is to make sure any potential project is the right fit for our community.”

It’s unclear what a potential sale could mean but one thing is certain.

“We do know that one of the impediments to the Commanders, there have been many, but one has been the ownership, so it looks like there’s going to be some change there,” Bowser said.