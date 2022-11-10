ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Despite all the outside noise surrounding the Washington Commanders, the team has a game to play next week on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, which quarterback Taylor Heinicke says he’s focused on, not owner Daniel Snyder nor if he’ll lose his job to Carson Wentz. Since taking over for Wentz, Henicke has five touchdowns, 629 passing yards, and two wins in three games. When Wentz is ready to return, Heinicke said he’ll be ready to be the best backup he can be.

“[I] honestly…don’t think about it [losing the starting quarterback job]. Again…it’s out of my control…I know my role and I want to do the best at it. My role this year was to be backup [for] Carson and if he went down, be ready to play…I feel like I’ve done that” Heinicke said during Thursday’s press conference.

Most importantly Heinicke said he’s focused on getting the win against the undefeated Eagles and let the rest of everything take care of itself.