Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been back on the field since Week 5, but it’s safe to say that he has finally returned to the player the Commanders knew they drafted. The rookie back recorded his first-career 100-yard game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and added a receiving touchdown.

“I was talking to [running backs coach] Randy Jordan and Randy just got done watching him again. And he said to me…Coach, I’m starting to see that pop back in his [Robinson Jr.’s] feet. When you look at Brian Robinson…there are a couple of runs that stood out to you, [an] example of how far he’s come since the start of the season” Rivera said during Monday’s press conference.

Robinson Jr. showed his potential during his NFL preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers pushing his way easily through Carolina’s defensive line and scoring a touchdown, but then his career was put to an abrupt stop after he was shot in Washington D.C. After defeating the Falcons, Robinson Jr. spoke to his teammates, thanking them for all the support he’s received during his recovery and his way back onto the field.

“Everybody in this room has…shown me unconditional love and support…just to help me get to this point…I couldn’t be more thankful for everybody in this room. Y’all was the people I turned to the most after going through what I went through. To have this opportunity to do what I did today…I give y’all the credit” Robinson Jr. said.

Since the rookie running back returned to the field, he’s become more of a centric piece to Washington’s offense. Rivera had three words to describe Robinson Jr.’s performance against the Falcons: “There it is.”

The rookie’s “pop” is back in full swing and will go up next against the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m.