WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — We may be getting a better idea of when we could hear a decision on the sale of the Washington Commanders.

NFL owners received a memo Friday, saying to leave two dates available to possibly vote on the sale of the Commanders.

Those dates were Thursday, July 20th and Tuesday, August 8th. If the owners agree on the July 20th date, this means the Commanders sale would be completed one week before training camp begins.

Dan Snyder agreed to sell the team to Josh Harris and his financial group, which includes Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson for $6.05 billion.