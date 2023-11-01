ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Washington Commanders defense had two familiar faces on the defense missing at Wednesday’s practice, defensive end Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Sweat was traded to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second round pick and Young was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 compensatory third round pick. Head coach Ron Rivera said it was a tough decision to trade Sweat, but it was the best decision for the football team.

“For us, the biggest thing more than anything else is this is creating some opportunities for some other guys. It’s creating a different opportunity for us as a football team, and we’ve got to make the best of it … it’s always difficult when you say goodbye to guys that help you and help grow and develop together, but it’s also part of the business. It’s the business side of it and that’s never easy” Rivera said during Wednesday’s press conference.

As for Chase Young, his trade to the San Francisco 49ers was made official late Wednesday night with the 49ers are on their bye week, so Rivera had no comment about the trade Wednesday afternoon.

There were reports new Commanders owner Josh Harris was involved in these trade discussions and how they weren’t moves Rivera directed. However, Rivera said Harris listens to everybody’s ideas and is a thoughtful decision maker.

“We all really found that [Harris] is a deep thinker … There’s no knee-jerk reaction to anything. It was really kind of cool just listening to him” Rivera said.

Quarterback Sam Howell addressed the media as well Wednesday and said it was tough to see Washington part ways with Sweat and Young; a move he hated to see.

“Obviously, I didn’t have anything to do as far as the decision making of the trades, but they did what whatever they felt was best for the team and as far as the future goes … [They were] tremendous, tremendous players … they’re just great guys, great guys in the locker room. They’re fun to be around and they work really hard. I wish those guys well and I want nothing [but] the best [for] them” Howell said.

The Commanders “new era” is upon us, and these two trades are a sign of major changes coming. Rivera said right now the team’s mindset is about building for the future.

“We feel we have a quarterback; we feel we have a guy going forward that we have a chance to grow and become what we think we can. And to do so, you’ve got to be able to afford the situation. And I think that’s what’s growing for us right now, is that we’re putting ourselves in position to do those things. And it’s not just saying we’re going to build everything on offense, but it gives us a chance to spread it around and keep some of the guys that we want to keep, go after some of the guys we want to go after and draft who we want to draft. If we end up with the five picks within the top 100 or whatever that number is, that’s pretty good for us going forward” Rivera said.

Moving forward this week, the Commanders look to prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots Sunday.