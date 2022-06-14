ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media for the first time since he fined his Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments he made last week regarding the attacks on the Capitol last year.

Here is what Del Rio said on June 8th. “I can realistically look at it, I see the images on TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down. No problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol. Nothing burned down, and we’re not going to talk about— we’re going to make that a major deal.”

Jack Del Rio did meet with the team early Tuesday morning to address his statement from last week, and according to Rivera, the conversations had with the players “went well”.

“Our intent is to go forward, says Rivera. “I’m about reconciliation. I think we need to reconcile, not just this football team, but this community. We have to understand that when we do things like this it impacts the community as well. And we have to make sure the community understands that we understand and we get it. That’s important. So this was really about taking accountability. Holding ourselves accountable, and then going forward and try to reconcile with things.”

Several players also spoke to the media after practice Tuesday and gave their thoughts on the situation, albeit brief.

“It’s no issue, Coach Rivera addressed it”, says lineman Trai Turner. “I think everything has been addressed and it football from here on out.”

“I think everybody appreciates Jack and what he said to the team”, says tight end Logan Thomas. “Obviously we want to keep it in house. So, you know it was just good for him to stand up there and talk to us.”

The Commanders will wrap up their mandatory minicamp later this week.