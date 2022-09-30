ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Last Sunday the Washington Commanders offense was held to six points against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders also haven’t scored in the first half for the last two weeks. The team’s next challenge is against an impressive Dallas Cowboys defense.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media about why the offense is struggling, and while he did mention the offensive line is banged up, he said it comes down to development. Despite all the lows this season, Rivera still has hope in the offense.

“I think there’s an opportunity for us to take steps and go forward and do the things that we need to do and play better. I’m excited about the opportunities we have.” Rivera said.

At the end of the day the Commanders need to win and it can come as soon as Sunday against the Cowboys.