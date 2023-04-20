ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday in Ashburn, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew spoke to media a week out from the 2023 NFL Draft.

The big question asked was about the news on the potential new ownership, specifically with Josh Harris’ ownership group. Rivera was asked multiple times about how it affects the upcoming draft, and the head coach kept it pretty generic.

“As far as what’s going on with the sale, that’s not a question for us,” said Rivera. “Until it’s done, there’s really not much to say. We’re going to stick to what we’ve done in terms of our preparation.”

As for the upcoming draft, the Commanders will have the 16th overall pick. After filling some needs during free agency, both Rivera and Mayhew believe they have put the team in good position for next Thursday.

“We did some things in free agency that we think will be beneficial going into our draft,” said Mayhew. “I feel like we have the ability to go anywhere in this draft.”

“We are going to have to react to what happens” said Rivera. “Is it easy? It could be depending on what happens in front. We are at a part where we have to react what’s in front of us first.”

Coming into this year’s draft, the Commanders have eight draft picks. Last season, the team traded down to acquire more picks, and were still able to get their guy in wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

“We were fortunate last year,” said Rivera. “Martin made a great deal for us. Got us a few more picks, and the guy we liked the most was sitting right there. We created a better opportunity for us by being able to go backwards.”

“Just having volume, having more picks gives you more opportunities to hit,” said Mayhew. “Especially if you are scouting well in those mid to late rounds. That’s what happened for us last year. We moved back, we picked up a number of players we feel good about.”

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 27 from Kansas City starting at 8 p.m.