Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is a huge advocate when it comes to those who serve in our country in the military. The time finally came where Rivera’s efforts are honored. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year was named the recipient of the 2022 Salute to Service Award Wednesday.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as the Salute to Service Award recipient. I humbly accept this award on behalf of my father, Eugenio Rivera, who served as a Warrant Officer in the United States Military for 32 years. Having grown up in a military household, I experienced the sacrifices that military members and their families must make firsthand, and I have always wanted to use my platform to raise awareness and assist the great men and women of our armed forces and their families,” Ron Rivera said in a press release.

Back in May, Rivera was joined by a few Commanders players and Co-Owner/Co-CEO Tanya Snyder to surprise departing troops at BWI Airport with care packages. He also brought his entire football team to Joint Base Andrews for a practice in front of troops, hosted nine wounded/paralyzed veterans from Operation Warrior Wishes, and visited 250 service members and veterans at training camp this season.

“I am thankful that the NFL has put an emphasis on bringing awareness to the ways we can support the men and women who fight for our freedom. I want to thank the Washington Commanders for dedicating significant resources in support of the military and in giving myself and our team numerous opportunities to do our part to show our troops that we support and care about them” Rivera said.

Rivera’s impact on the military community has been ongoing for years. For the second-straight year, Washington’s head coach hosted Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a special event to honor surviving military families. Also, whenever Rivera has appeared on the SiriusXM NFL radio channel, he’s been donating all the proceeds to the United Service Organizations (USO).

The award will be presented to Rivera at the NFL Honors Thursday, February 9th, at 9 p.m. ET at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona.