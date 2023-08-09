ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – In three years as head coach for the Washington Commanders, Ron Rivera has endured a pandemic, fought cancer, a team name change, an ownership change, and his mother passed away.

Entering his fourth year at the helm, for the first time Rivera can finally take a breath and just focus on football.

Brandy Flores sat down one-on-one with head coach Ron Rivera ahead of the Commanders’ first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, to talk more about his new mentality heading into the season.