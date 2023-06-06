ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – Tuesday marks the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Washington Commanders, the first time the entire team is together on the field ahead of the upcoming season.

A few of the leaders finally make an appearance in Ashburn as well, including Charles Leno Jr, Montez Sweat, and Chase Young, who all opted out of attending OTAs.

Defensive end Chase Young missed most of last season due to a knee injury and now he comes into this upcoming season knowing his team declined his fifth-year option. The Commanders’ franchise player(?) is not worried about that though, at least after day one of minicamp.

“I’m not disappointed at all, I’m ready to go. I feel good, I’m out here feeling good running around with some of my teammates.”

As far as how he’s feeling physically, Young says that he feels more than 100% healthy.

“It’s night and day. My confidence, my strength, everything.”

This offseason, the focus has been on Sam Howell as the team’s QB-1. However, on Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera said that there’s competition at that position between Howell and veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“Just because I said he’s gonna start off as QB-1 doesn’t mean he’s gonna finish as QB-1. I think Jacoby has shown us some things that have really gotten people’s attention. We talk about Jacoby almost as much as we talk about Sam.”

Some healthy competition, and regardless of who becomes a starter, Rivera says that it’s good to see these two quarterbacks pushing each other out on the field.

“It’s really cool because you watch the cooperation between the quarterbacks…and Jacoby, — one thing everybody says about him is this dude’s a great teammate, and when you watch him and you watch how he handles his communications with Sam after plays and after certain things happening you can tell that this is a legit team guy. I mean, he’s trying to help Sam as much as possible. And then you watch Sam and Sam is encouraging and giving praise to Jacoby as well as the other guys, and that is what you want. You want a good room where you know that there is a lot of cooperation and everybody’s pulling for one another, and there’s not a split dynamic between them. That’s really been probably the best thing I’ve seen.”

Other Notes:

Jacoby Brissett QB competition: Brissett told reporters after practice that he is here to compete and comes into camp with the mindset of becoming the Commanders’ starting quarterback.