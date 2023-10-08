ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders defense took another punch on the chin, giving up 40 points to the Chicago Bears Thursday. This is the third time in four games the Commanders defense has given up 30 or more points this season. It raises the question if changes to the defensive coaching staff need to be made. Head coach Ron Rivera says no.

“We’ve got 12 left to play. There’s plenty of football left and we haven’t had an opportunity to finish working on things that I talked about last night. We still got several things to go through” Rivera said during Friday’s press conference.

As for the players, there’s really no reason Washington’s defense should be struggling the way it is. The unit is composed of four first-round picks on the defensive line, a solid linebacker in Jamin Davis, and a special young core of defensive backs, but their talent isn’t translating on the field. Rivera said if the defense wants to succeed, it’s going to take a team effort.

“Well, some of it has to do with looking at some of the choices that we make calls on and that’s one thing that does it. Giving them some liberties with some of the techniques or demanding certain things with certain techniques that just have to be done, there’s no ands or buts about it” Rivera said.

Additionally, Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was benched against the Bears after another poor performance. Forbes was a part of the reason Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore went off for 230 receiving yards and scored two of his three touchdowns. Rivera said Forbes should move forward by working on his technique.

“The young man has a tremendous skillset, [he’s a] little all over the place with his technique … We’ll continue to work with him just like we will with all of our young guys” Rivera said.

Washington has some time to reflect and work on its technique, not playing until next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m.