ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders squeezed by with a narrow victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, 20-16. Coming into the season-opener, starting quarterback Sam Howell’s performance against the Cardinals was top of mind. As for how it went, Rivera said there was some good and bad.

“You could see him getting to his second and third read and getting the ball out in a timely fashion … There were some things that were just kind of like, oh, why’d you do that … But again, he’s learning … It’s just the process now lining up and doing it” Rivera said in a press conference Monday.

Howell took a fair share of bumps and bruises against Arizona’s defense. He was sacked six times, picked off once and was strip sacked for a Cardinals touchdown. Rivera explained what went wrong and how it can be fixed.

“We missed a protection. We thought something was going to happen and because of that we came off of a switch too soon … Then a couple times we probably should have gotten rid of the ball … It’s all things that are corrective ball, things that we should get better with and we expect to get better with” Rivera said.

As for Washington defense, the defensive line would pummel Arizona’s offensive line and get to Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs but then the secondary would give up a huge chunk of yards. Despite the defense’s up-and-down performance, Rivera was still very impressed.

“I thought as a unit they played extremely well … I thought the D-line really controlled the pace and tempo at times and were able to make plays when we need it … A couple young guys made a couple of mistakes that cost us a little bit … [Defensive coordinator] Jack [Del Rio] was really honest and up upfront and upbeat. But it’s one of those things that, you know, he expects even more. I mean, that’s the crazy part, but that’s the good part” Rivera said.

In other Commanders news, fan-favorite wide receiver Jamison Crowder was signed to the 53-man roster Monday, while special teamer Dax Milne remains on short-term IR. Washington’s next game is on the road Sunday against the Denver Broncos with a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.