ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Left hand down! The Washington Commanders suffered its first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills, 37-3, Sunday. On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media and said it’s not time to overreact.

“The only good thing out of losing is that you can learn from it. And that’s what we intend to do, to learn what our mistakes were, learn what the things that we didn’t do right, get those things corrected and move forward … We’re not going to stay indoors because the sky is falling … This is a … good young football team that needs to learn … You’re going to get your butt kicked. How you respond, that tells everybody whether you’re worth … [it] or not” Rivera said.

While a win takes a team effort, quarterback Sam Howell’s performance did sure not help the Commanders offense. Howell threw four interceptions, one returned for a pick six, and was sacked nine times. Rivera said Howell will learn from his performance against the Bills and that the offense’s struggles don’t all lie on the second-year quarterback.

“Right now, we are 2-1. Sam’s won three games in four starts … he’s just got to continue to … grow and get through this … we [want] to continue to go with the clock in his [Howell’s] head, but at the same time, we don’t want him to miss opportunities if they’re there. Upfront we’d like to hold our blocks a little bit longer if we can … we’ll just continue to go from there and see how things go.” Rivera said.

Washington’s next matchup doesn’t get any easier as it faces the Philadelphia Eagles on the road as the team looks to bounce back after an ugly Week 2 loss.