ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders snuck out of Denver with a 35-33 victory over the Broncos Sunday. A major headline coming into the game was defensive end Chase Young’s return to the field. His performance against the Broncos reminded head coach Ron Rivera the way Young played his rookie year.

“I thought he did show his explosiveness. There were some times where you saw him just flat out win on his own and the [Denver Broncos] quarterback [Russell Wilson] just barely get the ball out on time and then you saw his persistence in terms of countering coming back underneath and then getting his first sack. That was good to see” Rivera said during Monday’s press conference.”

Young brought the pressure against Wilson and the Broncos recording one and a half sacks, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits. Despite an impressive return to the field, Rivera says Young still has some room to improve.

“I think he’s got to work a little bit on his communications with the tackle that he’s rushing with … [and say] I’m going to go up and under, I’m coming inside, cover me and those types of things … I think he’s where he needs to be and he’ll just keep getting better, I believe in terms of his performance and his working with his teammates” Rivera said.

In other Commanders news, a cause for concern has been long snapper Cameron Cheeseman’s performance on special teams. His snaps have been off target and costing Washington points. Rivera addressed the issue Monday.

“It is just his inconsistency [that’s an issue], which seems to just show up once in a while … we can’t have it show up because the last thing you want is to have it cost you a point or two or three. That could be the difference in a football game … We’re going to bring in a few players, give them an opportunity to show us what they’re capable of, and we’ll take a look and go from there” Rivera said.

The Commanders face the Buffalo Bills at home this week and are looking to be 3-0 for the first time since 2005.