ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — There are less than 24 hours until the NFL trade deadline and the Washington Commanders still haven’t made any trades, despite reports defensive end Montez Sweat and Chase Young could be on the move before the deadline. Head coach Ron Rivera was quiet about the trade deadline Monday but may have given a hint about the team’s plans.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on throughout the league and once we get past tomorrow, we’ll probably have something to talk about” Rivera said during his press conference.

As for the Commanders-Eagles game Sunday, Washington’s defense was a letdown again. It gave up 38 points, 374 total yards, and blew coverages against Philadelphia. Rivera said it all comes down to communication on fixing blown coverages.

“We really shouldn’t have [blown that one coverage]. And again, we just got to make sure we get it in out there in plenty of time, which I felt we did. But again, there’s a communication that has to be connected” Rivera said.

On a more optimistic note, Rivera did mention how the Commanders always hang around with the Eagles and it’s something the team can build on.

“It’s always been … a battle. I mean you could argue that in the last three games that we’ve played against them, we’ve probably been the one team that’s given them a hard time … I’m not looking for a moral victory, but … you point to certain things offensively, defensively, and special team and you say, you see, that’s what we’re capable of … but let’s be consistent. That’s what we have to get to now” Rivera said.

The Commanders hit the practice field again Wednesday to prepare for the New England Patriots.