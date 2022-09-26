LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) – Ahead of the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, an ESPN report was published earlier that morning, with details about a trade between the Commanders and San Francisco 49ers before the 2022 season started.

According to the report, the Commanders and 49ers were in agreement to exchange QB Jimmy Garappolo for multiple draft picks. The Commanders apparently pulled out of the deal when Garappolo decided to have shoulder surgery. It was after that deal fell through, that the Commanders sought a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for their current QB-1, Carson Wentz.

“That was a bull crap report,” said head coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera blasted the timing of the report in the post-game press conference.

“We are getting ready to play Philadelphia,” Rivera said. “That’s what I’m disappointed in. I really am. Whatever it is for whatever reason, the report’s got to get out. Did it really have to get out, or could it have waited until after we finished our game and then get it out? So I’m just disappointed it got out.”

The Commanders lost 24-8 to the Eagles on Sunday.

San Francisco ended up signing Garoppolo to a one-year deal for a backup QB position. However, after starting QB Trey Lance was injured during week two, Garoppolo is back at the helm of the 49ers.