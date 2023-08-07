ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders selected running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. as their 6th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

For the 22-year-old, being drafted is an accomplishment, but making the team is the ultimate goal. The Commanders’ running back room is stacked, and ahead of their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Rodriguez Jr. is third on the unofficial depth chart with veteran running back Jonathan Wiliams.

Sports reporter Brandy Flores sat down with Rodriguez Jr. and he spoke honestly about the tough reality of what it takes to make an NFL 53-man roster.