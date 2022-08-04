ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — With starting tight end Logan Thomas on the physically unable to perform list and backup John Bates off to the side of training camp practice Wednesday, rookie tight end Cole Turner shined.

“The additional reps have helped me out for sure to get a better grasp. The easiest way of learning something is by doing it,” Turner said. “So, John he’s going through his stuff, but at the end of the day, I’m just going to do whatever they ask me to do and be prepared for it.”

Turner could be a secret weapon for quarterback Carson Wentz and the offense. Listed at 6’6, 240 lbs., Turner has impressed head coach Ron Rivera.

“Well, I think the biggest thing, as far as when you look at the offense tape more so than anything else is just his ability to be a good route runner, present a good target and make some tough catches. The biggest thing that we really didn’t see a lot of was in block,” Rivera said. “You know, they were in that quote unquote air raid offense. They spread the field and they’re running all over the place. This is a little bit different. He’s done a nice job in terms of learning to be physical and he’s, he is really excelling at what he does for us.”

Turner was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Nevada.