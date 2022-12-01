ASHBURN V.a. (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders’ run game and defense are playing at a high level and the team has won three straight.

However, Washington has some business to take care of in the NFC East as they take on the New York Giants twice over the next few weeks.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio spoke to the media on Thursday and discussed what it’ll take to beat the Giants and continue to be successful.

Turner said to stick with what works, and right now it’s the run game.

“I mean we started having success with it [the run game] …It’s about trying to do what’s best for our team to win…if it’s not broken…don’t fix it.”

Del Rio emphasized that if the defense continues to stick to fundamentals and the little details, it’ll help them in the long run.

“Here we are in December now, the teams that remember what fundamentals are and some of the basic principles that they have to play with, those are the teams that are gonna play well down the stretch” Del Rio said on Thursday.

Washington’s first matchup of the season with the Giants is on Sunday at 1 PM at MetLife Stadium.