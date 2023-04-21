WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Friday, the NFL announced Commanders defensive end Shakar Toney was suspended indefinitely for gambling policy violations.

According to a release from the NFL, Toney is “suspended indefinitely for through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.”

It is important to note Toney was one of five players suspended by the league. However, to Detroit Lions players were suspended for six games because they bet on college games, which you can do. But they did it while inside an NFL facility, which goes against the NFL’s gambling policy.

In a statement to DC News Now from the Commanders, a spokesperson said, “We have been made aware of the suspension of Shaka Toney. We have cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and action. All furth questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office.”

As for how this impacts the team on the field, it shouldn’t have much impact. Toney was a 7th round pick in 2021, playing in 25 career games where he accumulated 16 total tackles and 1 and a half sacks.