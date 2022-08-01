ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Monday’s training camp practice for the Commanders was the last practice before the team whips out the full pads.

The team was excited to see runningback Antonio Gibson participating in full team activities for the first time at training camp. Gibson has dealt with some minor injuries in his young NFL career, and the team has decided to take a more cautious approach in the preseason.

For Gibson, he’s ready to have his best season to date.

“I feel like I got the reps I needed for the past two years,” said Gibson. “I made the mistakes that I made and I learned from it. I just feel confident going in. I’m relaxed out there, I know what I’m doing. So, it feels good. It feels really good.”

As for the practice, the defense dominated the 11-on-11 drills against the offense, intercepting Carson Wentz numerous times. A positive note for a defense that had a tough 2021 season.

“Just flying around, you know,” said safety Kam Curl. “Just being where the ball is, that’s what we want to do. We want to create turnovers for the offense. So, just being out here, flying around and being confident with the defense like that just gives us that extra gear to play faster.”

“[The] offense had their days, defense has their days,” said Gibson. “Today, defense had their day. We get pads on tomorrow, so we can really see how things go, and I’m ready for that. It’s nothing but competition in the locker room, and on the field. So, tomorrow, we are going to come out here and we are going to get after them boys.”