ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, the Washington Commanders had a more relaxed practice, as they get set for two days of full pads to round out the week.

Coming into the 2022 season, the Commanders have one of the youngest teams in the NFL. Their average age is just over 25-years-old, with their oldest player being pro bowl punter Tress Way at 32.

After practice this morning, head coach Ron Rivera spoke about the team’s youth.

“If you look at the transition that this roster’s gone through in terms of the age, you notice it’s a young group of guys, but those guys have played a lot of football already and so they’re learning how to play the game because they’ve been on the field and exposed to being on the field,” said Rivera. “My big concern last year was just maturity. I think we’re where we need to be in the sense of that, now it’s just continuing to grow and develop.”

As camp has rolled on, so has the competition between the offense and defense. One thing that has been noticeable is the chirping that happens between the two sides, most notably from defensive end Montez Sweat.

“It’s always something with him, but he is just a ball of energy out there and I love going against him,” said offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr.

The trash talking isn’t anything offensive, but it is enough to make the practices even more competitive. Leno Jr. himself doesn’t seem to mind it.

“I love having him on the field because he’s somebody that brings a lot of energy, and that’s what you need.”

The Commanders wrap up their week two Ashburn practices on Friday. On Saturday, the team will hold practice at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.