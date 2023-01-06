WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders are on the verge of their final regular season game of the year versus the Dallas Cowboys, everyone’s attention has been on the quarterbacks.

The Commanders 5th round draft pick Sam Howell gets the start this Sunday, giving the coaching staff their first chance to see what Howell can do in a regular season game. The Commanders will have decisions to make when it comes to the quarterback spot.

Will they re-sign Taylor Henicke during the offseason? How much stock will the team put in Sam Howell to compete for a job next season? Will the Commanders get out of Carson Wentz’s contract? And will the Commanders make a move to get another guy under center, whether it’s in the draft or in free agency?

Chris Russell from The Team 980 joined Game Night Thursday night to discuss those topics.