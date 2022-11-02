WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that the team’s owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions” involving the team.

Although the statement did not specify the nature of the transactions, Forbes reported that Snyder hired Bank of America to sell the team.

The two-paragraph statement put out by the Commanders in the form of a news release said:

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to

putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for

workplaces in the NFL.”