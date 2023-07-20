WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the sale of the Washington Commanders finalized Thursday, fans are focusing on what’s to come, including the possibility of a new football stadium.

Where that stadium should be, if built, still is a point of contention.

“If they could, redo RFK,” said Andrew Sewell, a longtime fan of the team. “Blow that down and build up a whole new one in D.C. Why is it in Virginia? Why are we standing right here in Landover, Maryland? D.C. Commanders, D.C. football team.”

The debate has become a political one, with leaders form Maryland, Virginia and the District all vying for the stadium to come — or stay — in their respective jurisdiction.

Most recently, Congressman James Comer began working on legislation to allow the District to redevelop the RFK Stadium site, possibly laying the groundwork for a stadium deal there.

Sewell believes that would draw a big crowd to games.

“That might be the most anticipated opening, most anticipated wait on things since maybe Snoop Dog’s first album,” Comer said.

But, not everyone is sold.

“The stadium needs much needed upgrades. If they could build a new one here, that would be ideal,” said season ticket holder Jeffrey Hunt.

Hunt would prefer the stadium stay in Maryland. And, if not at the current site, he suggested somewhere close to the National Harbor.

“No don’t take it to Virginia, leave it here,” said Lynelle Holloway, who grew up nearby the stadium in Landover. “Actually, don’t take it to RFK either, leave it here.”

Fan Ronnetta Proctor said she’s open to keeping or moving the stadium location.

“We would love for it to remain here,” she said. “But, because of the name Washington Commanders, I’m also for it going to D.C. as well.”